Could we be anymore excited? The best memes and gifs to celebrate Friends Reunion

On 21st February, fans of popular NBC sitcom, FRIENDS, woke up to some very good news! The cast is all set to reunite for an exclusive untitled and unscripted special, which will be aired on HBO Max, this May.

The show ended after 15 years, post a decade-long run. Some of the actors from the sitcom took to social media and posted a picture of the entire cast, titled, 'Its happening', creating a frenzy among fans.

Not only that, die hard FRIENDS lovers took to Twitter and expressed their heartfelt excitement with the help of gifs from the show itself.

Here is a sneak peek into how social media burst with energy and love: