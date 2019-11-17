Could Rose have saved Jack in 'Titanic'? Celine Dion answers

Could Rose have saved her love Jack in the famous 90s disaster-feature 'Titanic'? That's a question still fresh in people's memories. However, the answer is finally here by singer Celine Dion's who is the voice behind the film's theme song - 'My Heart will go on'.

The Canadian singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and opined on whether she thought if there was a way that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the life-saving door right beside his love rose (Kate Winslet).

"Celine, I always try to ask you a good Titanic question every time you're here because I know you probably love those," asked Fallon.

"You know that's a long time ago, right?" People magazine quoted Dion as answering.

However, Fallon went on to ask if "Rose just scooted over a little bit," Jack could have survived, the 51-year-old hesitantly answered.

"Don't put me in trouble. What if they want to do a Titanic number two?" she joked.

But seems like Dion too couldn't hold her back from answering as she finally broke her silence on the main question and shared her views on if Jack could have survived.