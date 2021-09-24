Cosmetic procedure leaves Linda Evangelist 'brutally disfigured', supermodel files $50 million lawsuit

Supermodel Linda Evangelist revealed that a botched cosmetic treatment has left her 'brutally disfigured' and has destroyed her livelihood.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Linda said, "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years. To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised."

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, "unrecognizable," she added.

She revealed that she had developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) and said that she was not made aware of the risks before the procedure.

"I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures. PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," she said.

"In the process, I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer," Linda further added.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, model Cindy Crawford and Naomii Campbell were among the others who extended support to Linda in the comments section.

Cindy commented, "Linda—your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!"

Naomi also commented, writing: "I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore. You know I love you.

"We love you and here for you always Right by your side."

As per reports, Linda Evangelista filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. seeking $50 million in damages.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 05:15 PM IST