Coronavirus: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 1 million to hunger relief funds

New Delhi: With the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic affecting low-income families across the globe, star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated USD one million to two hunger relief funds.

The actors announced their contributions that will be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada through their social media.

"COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada .1f you can give, these orgs need our help," read a statement by Lively.