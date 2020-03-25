Coronavirus Effect: 'Wonder Woman 1984' release pushed until August

Warner Bros Studios has postponed the release of the much-anticipated "Wonder Woman 1984" until August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The DC superhero film, starring Gal Gadot in the lead which was scheduled to open on June 5, will now hit the screens on August 14, reported Variety.

The sequel reunites Gadot with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the franchise.

Gadot said she is looking forward to a brighter future in these "dark and scary times".

"Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our 'WW84' film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.