'Completely false': Tom Holland dismisses rumors of buying a house with girlfriend Zendaya in London

Washington [US]: After multiple outlets reported that 'Spider-Man' co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya had purchased a home together in London, the 'Uncharted' actor took a moment to officially address the rumours.

According to E! News, Holland, while visiting 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', said on the February 18 episode, "I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn't buy a new house!" Holland, who was raised in Kingston upon Thames in Southwest London, shared that his phone has been blowing up ever since it was incorrectly reported that the couple had become joint homeowners.

Sharing his unenthused reaction, Tom dryly joked, "I was like, 'Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I'll get the keys.'" When asked by Ryan Seacrest about what could've potentially spurred on the rumor, Tom drew a blank. "I don't know! I honestly don't know," he said.

While they might not be in the real estate game together just yet, Tom and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden earlier this week and adorably sporting matching jerseys.

Despite their celeb status, the couple has tried their best to maintain both a sense of normalcy and privacy in their relationship since it was confirmed last July.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore. And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Tom told a magazine in November, as per E! News.

He continued, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private. Because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 01:58 PM IST