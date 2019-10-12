Comfort before style: Hailey Baldwin rocks her wedding with sneakers

Washington D.C: Adding comfort to fashion has become a style statement these days and model Hailey Baldwin knows how to carry the mix well.
The 22-year-old who shared pictures from her second wedding to singer Justin Bieber was seen wearing a cool pair of sneakers with her wedding gown.
She walked down the aisle with her father Stephen Baldwin in South Carolina last month in a custom off-the-shoulder gown by Virgil Abloh, which featured lace and pearl embellishment, long sleeves, corseting through the bodice and a mermaid skirt and a long tulle train embroidered with "TILL DEATH DO US PART." However, the bride changed into two different dresses for her reception: a halter-neck white look followed by a silk slip dress by Vera Wang, the latter of which the bride wore with sneakers.
"The happiest bride I ever did see Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers," Baldwin's stylist Maeve Reilly captioned the picture on Instagram.
According to a press release from Vera Wang, the gown was made from light ivory bias-cut silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl-neck plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and crisscrossing straps, reported Page Six.
