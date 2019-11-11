'Cody by her side': Miley Cyrus recovering post vocal cord surgery with Cody Simpson standing by her side

Washington D.C.: Pop singer Miley Cyrus who underwent a vocal cord surgery recently is currently recovering well with beau Cody Simpson by her side.

The 26-year-old discovered the damage in her vocal cords while undergoing tonsillitis treatment last month. However, she has left the hospital on Saturday (local time) after the surgery, E! News had confirmed.

"The surgery went well and she is resting up at home now. Cyrus has known for a while that she needed the surgery," People magazine quoted a source as telling.