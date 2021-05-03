'Classically uninformed, wildly privileged': Caitlyn Jenner faces backlash for opposing transgender girls in school sports

American TV personality Caitlyn Jenner recently reiterated her opposition to transgender girls competing in school sports amid backlash over her stance on the issue.

According to E! News, during a brief interview with TMZ posted on Saturday, the 71-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star offered her first public statement on the polarising issue since announcing her plan to run in the expected recall election to replace Democratic California Governor, Gavin Newsom.

"This is a question of fairness. That is why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just is not fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools," Caitlyn told TMZ.

The reporter attempted to ask a follow-up question about this stance, but Caitlyn cut the chat short and got into her vehicle.

Later in the day, the star and longtime Republican doubled down on her viewpoint by tweeting out a link to TMZ's story about her comments.

Caitlyn wrote, "I did not expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I am clear about where I stand. It is an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."