Cinema is a film that can bring people together: Russo brothers respond to Scorsese

Washington D.C.: Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind 'Avengers' and a number of Marvel films, have finally broken their silence on filmmaker Martin Scorsese's comments on superhero Marvel movies where he likened them to "theme park" and called them "not cinema".

Scorsese had at a press conference last month added to his earlier remarks on Marvel films saying, "It's not cinema, it's something else".

Now, finally, Russo brothers have stepped in to defend superhero flicks saying, "Ultimately, we define cinema as a film that can bring people together to have a shared, emotional experience."

The two revealed that they grew up watching both genre movies and art house films and used to stay up late on Saturdays to enjoy late-night genre movies with their father. However, they excelled in superhero flicks like 'Avengers: Endgame' which was a box-office hit.

"When we look at the box-office [of] 'Avengers: Endgame', we don't see that as a signifier of financial success, we see it as a signifier of emotional success," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Joe as saying.

'Avengers: Endgame' was one of the most anticipated Marvel films and smashed the box-office with a total USD 2.78 billion global box office collection.

"It's a movie that had an unprecedented impact on audiences around the world in the way that they shared that narrative and the way that they experienced it. And the emotions they felt watching it," the filmmaker added.