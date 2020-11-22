Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' to release in India on December 4, confirms Warner Bros

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage-thriller "Tenet" is set to be released in India on December 4.

"Tenet" was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

The official page of Warner Bros India shared a video of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film, announcing the release date on Twitter.

"The wait is finally over. I'm extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' on December 4 all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project," Kapadia said.