Christina Milian welcomes third child, second with boyfriend Matt Pokora

American actor Christina Milian has welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna.

This marks the 39-year-old star's second baby with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. In January last year, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Isaiah.

Christina is also mom to 10-year-old Violet Madison.

Christina took to Instagram to announce the new addition to their family.

On Saturday, the Dip It Low singer wrote, "Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy. Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed." "Now it's party of 5 baby. Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes," she added.

Matt echoed his girlfriend's sentiments and commented on her post, "Blessed [red heart emoji and praying hands emoji] party of 5!!!" As reported by E!News, it was just four months ago the couple announced their family was expanding.

"You and Me + 3," Christina shared at the time, alongside a photo that captured her growing baby bump. "#morelove." Last May, the Love Don't Cost a Thing actor opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise.