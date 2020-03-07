Christian Bale to play the villain in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Its going to be a marvelous time for Marvel fans, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up with its Phase IV. A part of this new roster is 'Thor: Love And Thunder', which will see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor - The God of Thunder. Reportedly, the film will see Christian Bale as the villain.
In a report by Entertainment Tonight, Tessa Thompson who essays the role of Valkyrie confirmed that Bale will play the antagonist. She said, "“I’ve read the [Love and Thunder] script, [and] I can’t tell you much, Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing…Christian Bale is gonna play our villain; which is gonna be fantastic. It’s gonna be good.”
Christian, who donned the identity of DC's caped crusader 'Batman' in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, rose to fame with his iconic villanous role in 'American Psycho'. Needless to say, we will surely see another scintilating performance of his career in the near future.
Besides that Natalie Portman will be returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World'. At the San Diego Comic Con last year, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said that Portman's Jane Foster will take up Thor's hammer Mjolnir in 'Love And Thunder', and take up the persona of the Mighty Thor. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi who will also star in the film.
The film will release on November 5, 2021.
