Christian Bale to play the villain in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Its going to be a marvelous time for Marvel fans, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up with its Phase IV. A part of this new roster is 'Thor: Love And Thunder', which will see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor - The God of Thunder. Reportedly, the film will see Christian Bale as the villain.

In a report by Entertainment Tonight, Tessa Thompson who essays the role of Valkyrie confirmed that Bale will play the antagonist. She said, "“I’ve read the [Love and Thunder] script, [and] I can’t tell you much, Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing…Christian Bale is gonna play our villain; which is gonna be fantastic. It’s gonna be good.”