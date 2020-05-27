Chrissy Teigen to get rid of her augmented breasts

After facing backlash for receiving a coronavirus test, American supermodel Chrissy Teigen said she was "preparing to have surgery." According to Fox News, the 34-year-old cookbook author has explained that she was preparing to have surgery, following the video post receiving the COVID-19 test.

Teigen had earlier, shared a video on Twitter featuring herself being tested for COVID-19.

On Twitter user said, "You realized like 50k people are no longer gonna get tested now?" Another wrote. "The #privilege of getting medical care at and inside the convenience of your home. That's out of reach for millions, yeah." Teigen fired back, explaining, "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I'm having surgery and had to. I'm sorry if this offends you." Shortly after, the mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that her upcoming surgery will be a removal of her breast implants.

Teigen shared a monochromatic topless photo of herself with white hearts covering her breasts as she bends forward, laughing.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me!" Teigen wrote in the caption.

"All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat," continued the supermodel.

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Teigen opened up about her breast implants calling the procedure "more of a swimsuit thing." "I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky, But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed," she explained.