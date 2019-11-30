Chrissy Teigen teases John Legend by wearing 'Sexiest Man Alive' onesie on Thanksgiving

Washington D.C.: Ever since American singer John Legend received the title of Sexiest Man Alive, his wife and model Chrissy Teigen has been trolling him on it. She couldn't pass the perfect opportunity to do so after the family enjoyed their Thanksgiving feast on Friday (local time).

The 33-year-old TV personality Teigen, along with friends, actor Bronwyn Reed and Chef Paul Barbosa, wore matching onesies (baby dress) and they featured Legend's Sexiest Man Alive cover, reported People Magazine.

On Friday, the mother of two showed off the trio's hilarious outfits and wrote in an Instagram post on Friday "Great pic guys we all look great!!!"