Chrissy Teigen hits back at critics over topless photo with 2-yr-old son Miles

Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen recently took the internet by storm after posting a topless picture alongside 2-year-old son Miles.
She captioned it as, “please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty.”
However, the internet was divided over it with a section calling it “cringy”.
One user wrote, “Wtf... Am I the only one cringing,” to which Chrissy responded “Wait til the [sic] find out we take baths together.”
However, there were scores of other netizens who supported Teigen and rooted for her depicting the reality of being a mother. Check out some of the comments below.
“THE HOT MOM STRUGGLE IS REAL.”
“There are a whole lotta people on here who clearly have never tried to get ready for a formal event while being the mother of a toddler.”
“Ha ha. Only a mom knows this level of lack of privacy!”
“This pic really speaks to me. This is motherhood.”
Teigen is adored by her followers especially for the classy clap backs she fires at her haters and also the delicious cooking videos on her stories.
Earlier this week, Teigen's husband and American singer-songwriter John Legend took home the award for 'Bigger Love' in the best R&B album category at the 2021 Grammys.
The 41-year-old singer was cooking in a Versace robe when he won the award.
Teigen shared the at-home celebration on her Instagram Stories, asking him, "John, you just won R&B Album of the Year, how are you going to celebrate?" "Mincing garlic," the singer replied while dancing in front of a cutting board in his designer loungewear.
Teigen on Friday penned an emotional note about the loss of her son, and said she is full of regret that she did not look at his face when he was born.
Chrissy posted a motley of pictures on Instagram from a shoot in Mexico that was being done around the time she was expecting her third child, Jack.
