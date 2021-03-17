Chrissy Teigen hits back at critics over topless photo with 2-yr-old son Miles

However, the internet was divided over it with a section calling it “cringy”.

One user wrote, “Wtf... Am I the only one cringing,” to which Chrissy responded “Wait til the [sic] find out we take baths together.”

However, there were scores of other netizens who supported Teigen and rooted for her depicting the reality of being a mother. Check out some of the comments below.

“THE HOT MOM STRUGGLE IS REAL.”

“There are a whole lotta people on here who clearly have never tried to get ready for a formal event while being the mother of a toddler.”

“Ha ha. Only a mom knows this level of lack of privacy!”

“This pic really speaks to me. This is motherhood.”

Teigen is adored by her followers especially for the classy clap backs she fires at her haters and also the delicious cooking videos on her stories.

Earlier this week, Teigen's husband and American singer-songwriter John Legend took home the award for 'Bigger Love' in the best R&B album category at the 2021 Grammys.

The 41-year-old singer was cooking in a Versace robe when he won the award.