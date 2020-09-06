Chrissy Teigen explains why she's getting botox during her pregnancy

Last month, she revealed she and Legend found out they were expanding their family. As a matter of fact, Teigen confessed that she had no idea she was pregnant when she underwent breast implant removal surgery in June.

One Twitter user asked in August, "Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she's pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I'm confused." The supermodel responded, "Oh, it's quite a story. lol... I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."