Chrissy Teigen apologises to Courtney Stodden for online bullying, latter calls it 'public attempt to save her partnerships'

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday afternoon publicly apologised to model Courtney Stodden for her past abusive behaviour and online bullying.

Chrissy Teigen who recently made headlines for coming back to Twitter after deleting her account due to excessive trolls on the micro-blogging platform, penned a heartfelt apology for her past tweets about American model Courtney Stodden and promised to be better on the platform in future.

This public apology came after Courtney made a shocking revelation about Chrissy, claiming that the 'Snack-Off' star used to DM her telling Courtney to kill themselves, and was also listed in her top ugly public tweets.

Taking it to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," she added.