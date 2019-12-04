Chris Martin shares his tryst with sexuality, says he was a 'very homophobic' teenager

"And I was a kid, like, you know, discovering sexuality ... 'Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that I can't be this.' I was terrified." "It can be brutal until you realize everyone is going through this," Martin added.

The 'Paradise' singer recounted instances where he tolerated harassment from his "hardcore" classmates, whom he now believes might have also been "going through their thing."

"For a few years, they were very much like, 'You're definitely gay,' in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that," Martin recalled. "It was weird for me for a few years."

The former husband of Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he shares two children - said his religious upbringing led him to believe homosexuality was "wrong" and caused further worry about his sexuality.