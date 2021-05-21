Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky poses topless for magazine cover shoot

Elsa and Chris have been married for 10 years, and share 3 children, India, and identical twins Tristan and Sasha.

In 2019, Elsa shared the secret to her incredible physique in a new book.

She unlocked the key to her healthy lifestyle in the publication, titled "Strong".

"This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life. My approach is about building strength of body and mind," she said.

"I share my advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You'll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes," Pataky added.

The Spanish-born actress previously released fitness tome "Intensidad Max" in her native country in 2014.

The couple also launched fitness app Centr, which offers users a personalised digital health and fitness programme, alongside a hand-picked team of internationally renowned fitness experts.