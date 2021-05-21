Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky poses topless for magazine cover shoot

By FPJ Web Desk

Actress and wife of "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, made waves on social media with her topless photoshoot for a magazine cover.

The 44-year-old posed on the beach, wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, as she graced the cover of Elle Spain.

Elsa and Chris have been married for 10 years, and share 3 children, India, and identical twins Tristan and Sasha.

In 2019, Elsa shared the secret to her incredible physique in a new book.

She unlocked the key to her healthy lifestyle in the publication, titled "Strong".

"This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life. My approach is about building strength of body and mind," she said.

"I share my advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You'll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes," Pataky added.

The Spanish-born actress previously released fitness tome "Intensidad Max" in her native country in 2014.

The couple also launched fitness app Centr, which offers users a personalised digital health and fitness programme, alongside a hand-picked team of internationally renowned fitness experts.

