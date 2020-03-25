Chris Hemsworth offers his workout regimes for free amid coronavirus lockdown

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is offering all of the workouts from his fitness app Centr for free, as gyms worldwide are shit down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old actor announced members will get free access to his health, fitness and wellbeing program Centr for six weeks, including at-home training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualisations, reports aceshowbiz.com

"There's a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You're probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks," he said.