Chris Hemsworth offers free home workouts amid coronavirus lockdown

Actor Chris Hemsworth will offer workouts classes for free as gyms around Australia are set to close down in a bid to curtail COVID-19 spread.

On Monday, the superstar took to Instagram to announce that for six weeks, he will be waiving the subscription fee to his online health, fitness and well-being program on Centrfit application.

"Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness," Chris wrote.