Updated on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:38 PM IST

Chris Hemsworth Birthday Special: Pictures of 'Thor' actor that will leave you drooling

FPJ Web Desk
Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He was born on August 11, 1983.

The actor gained superstardom with the role of Thor. He is equally popular in India as he is in Hollywood. The actor has named his daughter India. He said that his wife has spent a lot of time in India and he loves the place and people here.

On his birthday, here are some hot pictures of the actor that will leave you drooling:

Chris Hemsworth's shirtless pictures always make the female fans go crazy.

Even with a shirt on Chris doesn't fail to draw attention.

He is undoubtedly the hottest man.

This picture with long tresses is too hot to handle

Fitness has always been his interest. His muscles in this picture reflect his passion for fitness.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:38 PM IST

