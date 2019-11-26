Chris Hemsworth and I improvised the entire script of 'Thor: Ragnarok': Mark Ruffalo

Thor: Ragnarok, the third chapter in Marvel’s superhero series showcasing the adventures of the Greek god of thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) across three worlds – mythological, modern and sci fi – continued to win hearts like the previous instalments. Other than its narrative, it also received a lot of praise for its humour. In a recent interview, Mark Ruffalo has revealed how the film was improvised by him and Chris Hemsworth.

Marevl Cinematic Universe has all the major actors in Hollywood. It was earlier revealed how Robert Downey Jr. had improvised his scenes by adding his own humour. Seems like Robert isn’t the only one!

Speaking at the Tokyo Comic-Con Ruffalo said, "We have a lot of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth is here. Chris Hemsworth and I did 'Thor: Ragnarok' together, and we basically improvised the entire script, and we had an amazing time with Taika Waititi, and it was just a lot of fun: we shot in Australia, we played a lot, we made a lot of jokes, and it was a great time."

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi was revealed to be returning to the MCU to direct the fourth installment of Thor titled Love and Thunder. He had recently revealed that the script had been partly finished. Shooting for the Love and Thunder is expected to begin in 2020.