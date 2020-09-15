Chris Evans just used his Instagram nude to send a very important message

Washington D.C.: Two days after he was trending on Twitter because of a totally NSFW reason, 'Captain America' star Chris Evans is using the attention to urge the Americans to vote.
Evans has been all over the internet after he accidentally shared a screen recording of his camera roll consisting of his nude pictures on Instagram.
He had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview, reports etcanada.com.
Among the pictures and videos was one of his "big Mack truck", as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.
Another picture of himself had the caption "Guard your p***y".
Evans deleted the video thereafter but the pictures had already gone viral with several celebrities commenting on the leak.
Fans of the Marvel actor then came out in his support and flooded the internet with his wholesome pictures with his dog to cut the negativity.
Responding to the leak, his co-star 'The Hulk' aka Mark Ruffalo tweeted: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining."
In the latest development, Evans took to Twitter to use the attention to urge his fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections.
"Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!," he tweeted.
The tweet by the 'Avengers' star came shortly after long hours of silence.
With inputs from Agencies
