Chris Evans just used his Instagram nude to send a very important message

Washington D.C.: Two days after he was trending on Twitter because of a totally NSFW reason, 'Captain America' star Chris Evans is using the attention to urge the Americans to vote.

Evans has been all over the internet after he accidentally shared a screen recording of his camera roll consisting of his nude pictures on Instagram.

He had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview, reports etcanada.com.

Among the pictures and videos was one of his "big Mack truck", as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.