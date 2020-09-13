Chris Evans accidentally leaks a nude on Instagram; fans become 'Captain America's proverbial shield

'Avengers' star Chris Evans accidentally shared picture photo of a penis on Instagram, on Saturday and became the topic of discussion on social media.

The clip, which has now been deleted, was shared while playing Heads Up game on the photo-sharing app. During the game, Evan's camera role accidentally opened, giving fans a sneak peek of his 'package' - a close up picture of a penis. While the clip was soon deleted, Evans' fans decided to protect his privacy by spamming the trending hashtag with actor's cute pictures.

A user wrote, "Chris Evans is the sweetest human ever . He deserves all the love in this world . Spamming the hashtag #ChrisEvans He's the best please respect his privacy @ChrisEvans We love you. Hope you are well."

Another tweeted, "Before sharing Chris Evans nude, remember that the actor suffered an anxiety disorder with the rise of his Hollywood career and even refused to be Captain America on several occasions for fear that fame would affect him and his family."

Here are a few reactions: