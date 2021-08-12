Chloe Bennet will no longer play Blossom in 'The Powerpuff Girls' reboot

Actor Chloe Bennet will no longer be playing the popular character of Blossom in 'The Powerpuff Girls' reboot.

According to Variety, Chloe stepped down as one of the three leads in the live-action CW pilot based on 'The Powerpuff Girls'. Scheduling conflicts reportedly forced the actor to leave the show.

For the unversed, the show was originally in contention during pilot season earlier this year for a potential fall air date, but The CW made the decision to redevelop and reshoot it instead.

Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new version sees the superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached as Bubbles and Buttercup respectively.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:12 AM IST