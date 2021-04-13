Chilean TV show mocks BTS in a 'comedy' sketch with racist and xenophobic remarks

Amid the ongoing crusade to stop hate crimes against Asians across the world, a latest case involving the South Korean boy band BTS has surfaced on social media.
A BTS fan club from Chile took to Twitter and shared a thread containing a short sketch "Mi Barrio" on Chilean television that consisted of a parody featuring the septet – V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook.
As per the translation provided, the sketch includes an interviewer asking the group to introduce themselves, to which the actors respond, “Kim Jong-Uno, Kim Jong-Dos, Kim Jong-Tres, Kim Jong-Cuatro, and Juan Carlos.”
The mockery is on how people are named under Korean dynasties. Un, Dos, Tres means one, two, three.
The fan club also revealed that the channel has not apologized for the same.
This comes days after BTS took to social media to speak out against anti-Asian racism.
Last month, eight people, six of whom were Asian and two were white, were killed in three shooting incidents in the Atlanta area by a suspect identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.
He has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
The carnage came amid a troubling spike in violence against the Asian-American community -- 3,800 hate incidents reported in the last year, statistics showed.
Although the motive in the carnage has not been determined by police, some public officials and anti-discrimination organisations have raised concerns over the role of racism.
Besides that, Topps, a USA based company came under severe scrutiny on Twitter after the release of a racist trading sticker card about the boy band.
The card based on BTS shows all the band members being hit by the Grammy Awards in a whack-a-mole kind of game. All members have stitches and bandages on their faces.
Later, Topps released a statement on social media saying it has removed the card of BTS.
Not to mention, German radio network Bayern 3's presenter Matthias Matuschik had also made racist comments about BTS.
On work front, 'BTS' recently dropped the new song 'Film Out,' a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number that appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film 'Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team'. The track will be included on the septet's next Japanese-language album, 'BTS, The Best', which is scheduled for release on June 16.
