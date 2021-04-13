Chilean TV show mocks BTS in a 'comedy' sketch with racist and xenophobic remarks

Amid the ongoing crusade to stop hate crimes against Asians across the world, a latest case involving the South Korean boy band BTS has surfaced on social media.

A BTS fan club from Chile took to Twitter and shared a thread containing a short sketch "Mi Barrio" on Chilean television that consisted of a parody featuring the septet – V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook.

As per the translation provided, the sketch includes an interviewer asking the group to introduce themselves, to which the actors respond, “Kim Jong-Uno, Kim Jong-Dos, Kim Jong-Tres, Kim Jong-Cuatro, and Juan Carlos.”

The mockery is on how people are named under Korean dynasties. Un, Dos, Tres means one, two, three.

The fan club also revealed that the channel has not apologized for the same.