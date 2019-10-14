Check out the first poster of Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'

American actor Robert Downey Jr., who was last seen in the iconic superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame', is returning to the big screen with the upcoming adventure fantasy 'Dolittle'.

Adding to the excitement of his fans', the actor shared the first look poster of the film, ahead of its trailer, which is set to come out on Monday.

While fans are used to seeing the 'Iron Man' actor surrounded by a number of superheroes in 'Marvel' movie posters, 'Dolittle's' poster features Downey Jr. with many furry animals around him.

The actor shared the poster on Instagram, writing, "'Ello Butty, check back tomorrow (9a PT) for the official #DolittleMovie trailer. Ta-ra love." The recently released poster shows Downey Jr. surrounded by a whole host of furry friends, including a fox, polar bear, parrot, gorilla, ostrich, giraffe, and more. The tagline, reads, "He's just not a people person," which rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.