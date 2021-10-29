Check out Angelina Jolie's reaction after being asked about her relationship with The Weeknd

Washington [US]: During a promotion event of her latest movie 'Eternals', Oscar winner Angelina Jolie avoided answering questions about the nature of her relationship with the Grammy winner singer The Weeknd.

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actor has been spotted out on multiple dinner dates with the 'Blinding Lights' singer in recent months which eventually sparked rumours that the pair could be romantically involved.

While recently appearing on an interview with E! News, the singer was asked if she and her children are more excited about her Marvel film or her friendship with the 'Secrets' crooner.

"They're very excited about this film if that's what you're asking. They're very excited about this film," she answered smiling.

For the unversed, Angelina was in September spotted arriving separately from the singer at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California; however, after a couple of hours inside, they were photographed leaving together, according to Page six.

Giorgio Baldi is the same place where the duo was spotted for their first-ever sighting together in June.

An insider earlier told Page Six that both the stars are simply 'colleagues'.

"They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date] He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in," the insider told.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:56 AM IST