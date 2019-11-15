Charlie's Angels Movie Review: Strong feminist streak but light on content

Film: Charlies Angels

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart

Direction: Elizabeth Banks

Rating: ** and 1/2

This 118-minute, hurricane-paced spy thriller is the latest big-screen spin on the 1970s TV series and a pair of films that released in the early 2000s. It is a spirited eye-candy with a strong feminist streak but light on content.

The film is about three women spies Â- the Angels Â- who work for a private security and investigative agency, called Townsend Agency. The Agency is owned by an anonymous millionaire called Charlie who runs his missions through Bosley, his proxy or second in command.

While the film's basic premise will be familiar to anyone who ever watched the original TV show or the earlier films, it bears no resemblance to the prior versions of "Charlie's Angels".

The Agency has now grown and has a global presence. It has the smartest and most highly-trained women from all over the globe -- multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys. Someone helpfully explains: "Bosleys are now a rank, sort of Lieutenants."

The film begins in Rio de Janeiro, with Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) in a blond wig teasingly seducing Jonny Smith (Chris Pang), a criminal figure, as a part of a sting operation. Coming in to help her when she is cornered, is former MI-6 agent Jane Kano (Ella Balinska). Together, they put their lives on the line to succeed.