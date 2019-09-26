'Charlie's Angel' to release in India on November 15

New Delhi: After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, and Ella Balinska have finally revealed the release date of their much-awaited film 'Charlie's Angels' reboot in India.

The film which is slated to hit the theatres in English and Hindi will release on November 15.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with the poster of the film.

In the poster, the three ladies who are set to steal the hearts of fans with their unseen avatar. The intriguing poster shows Kristen standing on top of the league followed by Ella in the middle, with guns in both hands and standing at the last spot was Naomi.