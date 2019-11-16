Charlie's Angel Lucy Liu joins Anupam Kher's 'New Amsterdam'

Anupam Kher stars in an American series called New Amsterdam by NBC and it revolves around doctors. The show and Anupam Kher’s acting has really garnered a lot of appreciation and attention for all the right reasons. Anupam Kher is currently enjoying his time on the sets of New Amsterdam.

The veteran actor posted a picture with the Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill fame actress Lucy Liu, who happens to be the newest addition to the cast. Anupam Kher posted a picture with the actress on his Instagram with the caption, “Extremely Happy to be working with one of the best, The one and only @lucyliu. I have always admired her wonderful performances. But to be directed by her feels so delightfully amazing. Jai Ho.????????????”An