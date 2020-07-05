Charlie Sheen celebrates 1 year of not smoking cigarettes

In a quirky tweet addressed to his lungs, American actor Charlie Sheen recently announced that he's celebrating one year of quitting smoking cigarettes.

According to Fox News, the 54-year-old actor announced the one-year completion of giving up smoking on Twitter. His tweet read, "dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that I quit smoking! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME!" The 'Two and a Half Men' actor also expressed his regret for picking up a cigarette in the first place.

Sheen concluded along with a picture of a cigarette, "if I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !" Last December, Sheen completed two years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on 'Jay Leno's Garage' what led him to live a sober lifestyle.