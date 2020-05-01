Charlie Cox rubbishes claims of his Daredevil being a part of Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man sequel

After Tom Holland spilled the beans on a Spider-man sequel, the potential inclusion of Marvel's Daredevil in the film was highly believable among the fans.

Reports suggested that Marvel has decided to bring in Daredevil Matt Murdock as Peter Parker's lawyer in the movie after Mysterio reveals Spider Man's real identity in the climax of Far From Home.

Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the popular Netflix show was also speculated to play the same character in the Tom Holland sequel.

However, Cox has said that he is not aware of such implications and believes his Daredevil's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from true.

"I hadn't heard those rumours, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor," Cox said in his interaction with Comicbook.com.

"Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," he added.

Other reports suggested that Marvel's Jessica Jones will also appear along with Murdock to aid Parker in the upcoming sequel.

However, with no official announcements regarding the same, fans can do nothing but hope and form speculations over other major characters crossovers in the MCU.