Channing Tatum trains his daughter Everly to box for self-defence

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is encouraging his daughter Everly to box so she can always feel "safe".

Tatum shared a video on his Instagram page of his six-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with former wife Jenna Dewan, wearing a helmet and gloves while she punched her actor dad as he crouched on the floor, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside the video, Tatum explained to his followers that he was keen to forge a fighting spirit in Everly to prepare her for when she grows up.

He said: "We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practice it. So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn't be as afraid. In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions."

"Being calm and secure with your mind and body... Make great opportunity for good decisions. Violence is 100 per cent never the answer. But having a daughter I always want her to feel safe in her being. And God help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."