Celebrating America: Actor Tom Hanks to host a 90-minute TV show for Joe Biden's inauguration

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, best known for movies like “Forrest Gump” and “The Da Vinci Code” will host a special television programme across major networks on the night of US president-elect Joe Biden's and vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

Titled as “Celebrating America”, the 90-minute broadcast, to be held on January 20, will include special performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and R&B singer Ant Clemons.

This special will feature remarks from both Biden and Harris, in addition to spotlighting American heroes who stepped up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per E! News, it will follow the other events of this historic day, including the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath-laying on Arlington National Cemetery, and a 'Parade Across America'.

The program will be aired live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC, along with streaming live on the PIC's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels. In addition to that, it will be carried live on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse. (ANI)

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be "America United," an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.

In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.