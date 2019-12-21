Catch me if you can: Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito on date night

Los Angeles: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio tried hard to not get recognised during a date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Aspen.
The 45-year-old actor, who sported a baseball cap and black coat, was seen attempting to go incognito while leaving dinner with his 22-year-old girlfriend and friends at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted enjoying a shopping trip with DiCaprio's best friend, 43-year-old actor Lukas Haas. The trio enjoyed hitting the luxury retailers including Chanel and Loro Piana.
DiCaprio, 45, attempted to keep a low profile as he pulled his hoodie over his head. He also wore a hat and pair of designer shades. Keeping up with the incognito theme, he wore all black including leather jacket, trousers and lace-up boots.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)