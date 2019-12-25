Cardi B's skincare regime will gross you out

Singer-rapper Cardi B just spilled the tea about her skin care routine and it will gross you out!

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker Cardi B is the new queen of rap but we all know how freaky she is. Cardi's social media presence is what makes her fans love her even more. The singer often channels her freaky side with hilarious videos and sometimes even speaks about serious political issues. However, her recent social media stunt will leave you speechless.

Cardi went live on Instagram and the rapper was seen rocking a bare face with no make up at all. Fans couldn't help but notice how beautiful and glowing her skin looked. A fan took to Twitter to ask the rapper about her skincare routine and her reply has left everyone shook, literally!

Cardi B revealed that she uses 'cum' for her skincare.

Here are some of the reactions: