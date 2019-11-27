Cardi B reveals her Thanksgiving plans and it does not include cooking

Washington D.C: Singer-rapper Cardi B discussed her plans about Thanksgiving and it definitely does not include cooking.

The singer opened up to People magazine in this week's issue about her Thanksgiving plans.

"I'm really excited," the 27-year-old songstress said says of the approaching festive holiday.

"I'm going to Atlanta to spend the festival with [my husband] Offset's family."

Asked if she will be pitching in on cooking the meal to which she quickly said, "No. I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I'm sayin'? Y'all want me to peel some vegetables, I'll help you with that!'" Though the 'I Like It' singer doesn't seem too confident of her culinary abilities, she said she's always willing to bet on herself. "I mean if y'all want me to cook a dish, I'll do it. But I don't guarantee it."

As for the highly sought-after and oft-criticized Thanksgiving staple of macaroni and cheese, "I think I could do a really good mac and cheese," she said, seeming to hint that she has no prior experience executing that feat.

Adding, she said, "I don't play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I'm gonna go in and do it, I'm gonna do it good. But I don't think they're gonna trust me enough."