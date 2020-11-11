Cardi B receives flak for posing as 'Goddess Durga' in new Reebok shoe collab

American Rapper Cardi B has launched her first-ever footwear collection, in collaboration with Reebok.
Cardi has redesigned the brand's iconic Club C silhouette in the form of an all new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double.
Having played a larger role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments.
Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs.
Now, according to a post by Footwear News, Cardi B pays homage to Goddess Durga in one of the posters as she poses with 10 limbs holding a show from the Club C Cardi sneaker collection.
The report by FN read, “In a Georges Hobeika dress, she’s paying homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”
This led to severe backlash on social media. One user wrote, “People are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our Hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that: 1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited 2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic 3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied 4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT.”
“Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture,” added another.
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.
Cardi later apologised for hurting religious sentiments, stating she didn't intend to do so.
To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B will be headlining an all-new campaign with Reebok titled "B Unexplainable", celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality. Through "B Unexplainable", Cardi B and Reebok aim to explore society's expectations of women: how they are told to be perfect but humble, strong but caring.
The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double, will feature women's and children's footwear sizing options (juniors and infant), with the children's shoes being direct takedowns of the adult styles at attainable price points.
Both styles will be available beginning November 14 at Reebok stores and online at shop4reebok.com, Veg Nonveg and Superkicks India, starting Rs 6,599.
