Cardi B receives flak for posing as 'Goddess Durga' in new Reebok shoe collab

American Rapper Cardi B has launched her first-ever footwear collection, in collaboration with Reebok.

Cardi has redesigned the brand's iconic Club C silhouette in the form of an all new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double.

Having played a larger role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments.