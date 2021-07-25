Cardi B opens up about alleged 'queerbaiting' controversy with Normani, says 'I have expressed so much about my bisexuality'

Pop star Cardi B, who has been open about her sexuality, opened about the allegations of 'queerbaiting' in the music video for 'Wild Side' with Normani, and explained how such accusations can turn out to be problematic for an artist.

According to E! News, Cardi spoke up for artists who have been accused of queerbaiting.

For a recap, on July 23, Rolling Stone published an article about how musicians including Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande have been accused of queerbaiting, which activist Leo Herrera described to the outlet as when "a celebrity or a public figure capitalizes on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion or a capitalistic gain."

As per E! News, the article also mentioned Cardi B's recent collaboration with Normani, writing, "Most recently, Normani was criticized on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter. In her recent video for her song 'Wild Side,' featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another."

The article created a lot of buzz on social media soon after it was published. Cardi, who is one of the active social media celebrities, was quick to call out any haters, arguing that she is not queerbaiting because "she is a proud bisexual".

She tweeted, "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls."

The 28-year-old rapper, who is married to Offset and pregnant with their second child, added in another tweet, "All of a sudden 'queer baiting' is the new word & people use it to the ground."