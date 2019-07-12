Cardi B lashes out at Jermaine Dupri for 'strippers rapping' comment

Rapper Cardi B lashed out at Jermaine Dupri for his recent comments on a show calling female rappers "strippers rapping".

"I can't really say. I feel they're all rapping about the same thing. I don't think they're showing us who's the best rapper. For me, it's like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I'm not getting who's the best," People quoted Dupri as saying.

His comment came after a show host asked him what he thought about today's female rappers including Cardi, Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion.

Dupri added that "at some point" these rappers will have to talk about "other things". However, Cardi was quick to respond to Dupri's unwelcome comments in a video she posted on Instagram where she is heard saying, "Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p--y and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I'm going to say something." She went on to say, "First of all, I rap about my p--y because she's my best friend and second of all it's because it seems like that's what people want to hear."

Cardi further said when she released songs that were not sexually explicit, she didn't receive a warm response, instead, fans disliked it. "When I did 'Be Careful' people was talking mad s-- in the beginning like 'What the f-- is this?' 'This is not what I was expecting'," she added. Cardi also said, "female rappers who rap their asses off who don't talk about their p--y and y'all don't support them."

"So don't blame that on us when y'all not the ones who are supporting them," she lashed out. She continued in another video shared a few moments later and said that there are a number of rappers including Rhapsody, Oranicuhh, Tierra Whack who do not rap on anything sexual and they don't get the same recognition from the fans. She added, "I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls."

On the work front, Cardi will be seen in an upcoming crime-comedy drama film 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles among others.