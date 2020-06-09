Cara Delevingne to reveal intimate details of her relationships

Model-actress Cara Delevingne will reportedly reveal intimate details of her relationships on a new TV show after she recently came out as pansexual. The 27-year-old is thought to be poised to discuss her love life in a new documentary, which will explore the evolving definitions of sexuality and gender identity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A source told The Sun: "It's a real coup to have landed Cara, as she has such a high profile. There's a huge buzz about her documentary. Producers are hoping to release it in the US."

"They're pleased with how hands-on Cara has been, though obviously production has been held up by coronavirus. BBC Three hopes this will be the first project of many they can do with her."

Speculation about the show comes shortly after Cara, who recently split from actress Ashley Benson, admitted she "never thought" she would need to "come out" as pansexual.