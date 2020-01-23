Captain Marvel: Film sequel in the works

Los Angeles: "Captain Marvel" is set to be back on the big screen with a new adventure, what with Disney officially launching a sequel of Marvel's 2019 blockbuster.

Disney is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on the Marvel-based series "WandaVision" for the project, reports variety.com.

"Captain Marvel" starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.

Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date or announced a title for the sequel.

Oscar-winning actress Larson's "Captain Marvel" had a smooth take-off in the superhero universe. The project introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first standalone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. It was released in March.

Breaking the misconception that female superheroes can't hold strong on their own at the box office, the film joined its superhero counterparts ("Avengers: Infinity War", "Black Panther", "The Avengers", "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Iron Man 3") in the 'billion dollar' club in April.

The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Larson also appeared as Captain Marvel in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".