‘Captain America’ Chris Evans has a hilarious response to singer Lizzo’s drunk DM

Grammy award winning singer Lizzo recently shared on TikTok that she got drunk and slid into ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans’ direct message on Instagram.

The 32-year-old lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core."

"Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…” she added.

Lizzo captioned the video as, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke."

Days later, the "Good as Hell" songstress uploaded another video which showed Evans responding to the DM stating, “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol."

Chris referred to the time he accidentally shared a picture of his privates on Instagram. The clip, which has now been deleted, was shared while playing Heads Up game on the photo-sharing app. During the game, Evan's camera role accidentally opened, giving fans a sneak peek of his 'package' - a close up picture of a penis.

Meanwhile on work front, Evans dismissed reports claiming that he is returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

Superhero fans got excited when a report by Deadline stated that Evans is eyeing a return as Captain American in a future Marvel project. Soon, the actor seemingly addressed reports that he will soon reprise his role as Captain America.

"News to me," he tweeted, adding a shrugging emoji.

However, he didn't directly mention the reference of his tweet.

"Some of the gif responses are priceless… good work, everyone," he wrote in another tweet.

The report in Deadline stated that the actor would suit up for at least one upcoming Marvel film, with the potential for a second.

The superhero was slated to appear in an upcoming production but would not be the focus of the project. Marvel did not comment on the speculation.

Evans first played Steve Roger and his superhero alter ego Captain America in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger". He went on to play the role in "The Avengers" (2012), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), and "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018).

He put down the shield in "Avengers: Endgame", with fans believing that Evans' character passed on the shield to Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie).