'Captain America' aka Chris Evans makes Instagram debut to join 'All In Challenge' for COVID-19 relief

Captain America actor Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old actor created a profile on May 1, and posted his first video for a good cause. The 'Knives Out' star joined the 'All In Challenge' after being called on by fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt. The actor is offering up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his superhero friends.

"Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause! Gauntlet thrown down for @imsebastianstan @anthonymackie @theebillyporter @allinchallenge Here's the link: http://allinchallenge.in/chrisevans", Evans wrote on the photo sharing app.