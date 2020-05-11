Cannes Film Festival 2020 will not go virtual, looking for alternative

With bleak chances of arranging a physical edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the organisers are busy looking for alternatives. They plan to host screenings at film fests later this year.

The fest organisers will unveil a selection of movies in early June and collaborate with several festivals, including Venice, to present some films, reports variety.com.

"As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial Official) Selection at the beginning of June," said a spokesperson for the festival.

The spokesperson confirmed what Cannes' director Thierry Fremaux shared during an interview with Screen Daily.

Instead of going for a virtual festival, Cannes will be organising a "redeployment outside the walls (of Cannes), in collaboration with fall festivals", the spokesperson mentioned.