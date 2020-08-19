Cancelling the wrong 'Patriot Act': Tweeple react to Netflix announcing end of Hasan Minhaj's show

The comedy show, which has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards, explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity, Each week, Minhaj would his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping the fragmented world.

The first season of 'Patriot Act' debuted on Netflix in October 2018 to glowing reviews from the critics. Subsequently, the streamer released five more seasons. The sixth season was due to release on March 29, 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered on Netflix on May 17 and end on June 28.

The news didn't go down well with a section of twitter and several users asserted that it was 'suspicious' how Netdflix's moce came in the middle of an ongoing election.

A user wrote, "This is very suspicious how @netflix just cancelled @patriotact right in middle of an ongoing crucial election. Just loved this guy for his amazing work and energy. Learned many things from this show. Hope to see you soon @hasanminhaj."

"I’m disappointed with @netflix. Those at the decision-making tables only want diversity that agrees with their point of view. If @LastWeekTonight can win awards on @HBO then I don’t see a reason why @patriotact can’t be funded," wrote another user.

Here are the reactions: