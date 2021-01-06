Cancel culture is like 'medieval mob looking something to burn': 'Mr Bean' actor Rowan Atkinson

British actor Rowan Atkinson, who is globally loved for playing 'Mr Bean', has said that the online cancel culture is the 'digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn,' reports Variety.

'Johnny English' actor, in a recent interview with UK's Radio Times, called the cancel culture scary and said, "The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society. It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘canceled.’"

Comparing the keyboard warriors to a medieval mob, he added, "So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future."